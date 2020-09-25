|
|
|
GATLING June Passed away peacefully,
on 16th September 2020, aged 89 years.
Much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Always in our hearts and now at peace.
Due to government restrictions, attendance at the funeral is for
family and friends only and will be at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 2pm.
We would like to thank everyone for
their condolences at this sad time.
Family flowers only, donations welcome to St Wilfrids Hospice c/o Rosedale Funeral Services,
62 Grove Road,
Eastbourne
BN21 4UH
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 25, 2020