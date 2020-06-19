|
|
|
Brindley Kathleen Ann
(née Hanmer) Passed peacefully away in the presence of her family after a short battle with cancer on 6th June 2020.
Mother to Caron, Samantha and Nicholas, mother-in-law to their respective partners, Gary, Joe and Sonya, sister to Michael and the late William, partner to David,
Nan to her cherished 10 grandchildren and Nan Nan to her adored
great grandchildren.
Fun loving, spirited, generous and kind, Kath will be missed by all her
many friends and family.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020