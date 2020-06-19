Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Brindley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Brindley

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Brindley Notice
Brindley Kathleen Ann
(née Hanmer) Passed peacefully away in the presence of her family after a short battle with cancer on 6th June 2020.
Mother to Caron, Samantha and Nicholas, mother-in-law to their respective partners, Gary, Joe and Sonya, sister to Michael and the late William, partner to David,
Nan to her cherished 10 grandchildren and Nan Nan to her adored
great grandchildren.
Fun loving, spirited, generous and kind, Kath will be missed by all her
many friends and family.
No flowers please, but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -