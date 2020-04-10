|
|
|
Lewis Kathleen Loved Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Friend of many,
passed away peacefully in
Woodside Hall Nursing Home on
17th March 2020, aged 83 years old.
We would like to take this opportunity,
as we know Kath would, to publicly
thank all of the NHS and care staff
who looked after Kath through
the final phase of her life.
Kath will be greatly missed by friends
and family and those who she
continued to support directly and
via a number of charities.
Forever loved, Rest in Peace
Auntie Kath, God Bless xx
Due to the national circumstances
there will be a private cremation with
the intention to hold a memorial
service on or as close to the
anniversary of Kath's passing.
Kath supported and was an advocate for a number of great charities over the years and it was her last will and testament that, if anyone should feel inclined to please make donations to the charity "Let the Children Live" instead of flowers.
Donations can be arranged via:
Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UT or direct via
http://letthechildrenlive.org
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020