|
|
|
Robinson Kathleen Margaret
'Kath' Passed away suddenly
and unexpectedly
on 11th February 2020,
aged 86 years, with
her family by her side.
Wife to Don for 65 years.
Mum to the late Paul, to Peter,
Donna and Ian. Mum in Law to their partners and Nana/Grandma/Nanny
to all her Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Funeral Service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium
Main Chapel on Thursday 5th March
at 1.00 pm. Friends welcome.
Please wear a flash of colour.
Family flowers only but donations
to Guide Dogs for the Blind would
be gratefully appreciated.
There will be a donation box
on the day or payments can be made via [email protected]
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020