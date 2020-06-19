|
|
|
BURNS Kenneth John Passed away peacefully
on 6th June, aged 94,
at Inglewood Nursing Home.
Widower of Betty, Father of David,
Jenny and Judy. Grandad and
Great-Grandad to five Grandchildren
and four Great-Grandchildren.
"He will be sadly missed."
Private Cremation will take
place on 22nd June 2020 at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Prostate Cancer UK via
https://kennethburns.muchloved.com/
or send cheques to c/o Payne and Sons
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020