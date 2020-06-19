Home

Kenneth Burns

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Burns Notice
BURNS Kenneth John Passed away peacefully
on 6th June, aged 94,
at Inglewood Nursing Home.
Widower of Betty, Father of David,
Jenny and Judy. Grandad and
Great-Grandad to five Grandchildren
and four Great-Grandchildren.
"He will be sadly missed."
Private Cremation will take
place on 22nd June 2020 at
Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Prostate Cancer UK via
https://kennethburns.muchloved.com/
or send cheques to c/o Payne and Sons
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020
