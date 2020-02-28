Home

MADELAINE Kenneth Sidney Sheila is very sad to announce her dear Husband Ken, passed away 18th February 2020, aged 91 years.
Will be much missed by son Paul,
Carol, Brother Len and Eileen.

Sleep tight, god bless, your Sheila x.

A big thank you to Tina and David
and Ken and carers.

Funeral service at Main Chapel, Eastbourne Crematorium,
13th March 2020 at 3pm.
Flowers or donations to Parkinson's UK c/o Willows Funeral Service,
17 Station Parade, Eastbourne,
BN21 1BE.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
