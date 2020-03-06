|
|
|
KITCHER Kizzy Louise It is with great sadness
Helen and Graham have
to announce the passing
of Kizzy at the EDGH on the
19th February, aged 35 years.
Mother to Courtney and Alfie,
Sister to Katie, James, Jodie and Megan, will be sadly missed
by all who know her.
Funeral Service to be held
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 11am on
Wednesday 18th March 2020.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, can be made payable to
'EDGH Coronary Care Unit' c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street,
Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH.
Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 6, 2020