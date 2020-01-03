|
FULLER Leonard Keith (Len) Sadly passed away at
home on 21st December,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Maureen, father to Julie and Neil, father-in-law
to David and Annie and grandfather
to Danielle, Rebecca, Michael,
Alice and Jacob.
Len will be deeply missed by
all his many family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel, on
Monday 13th January at 3pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020