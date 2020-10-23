Home

Trigwell Leonard Charles
(known as Len) Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Nursing Home
on 15th October, aged 91.

After a long struggle he is now
at peace, and will be remembered
with much love by wife Mary
and all the family.

Funeral Service will be at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th November at 12.00pm.
Donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne
BN22 9PZ Tel: 01323 434 200
Flowers to Haines & Son,
19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ. Tel 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
