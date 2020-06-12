|
AVERY Lizzi Kronholm Passed away peacefully on
5th June 2020, aged 89. Reunited with her beloved husband Bryan. A loving mother to Chris, David and Su, grandmother
to Matt, Will, Dan and Ben and great
grandmother to Sophia and Zoe.
Funeral to take place on
Wednesday 24th June 2020 at
1pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Friends of Eastbourne
Hospital, these may be sent via
Haine & Son funeral directors.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 12, 2020