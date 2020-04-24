|
|
|
WILKINSON Maisie Lilian 1914-2020
(Also known latterly
as Maeve)
Passed away peacefully at home, Easter Monday, 13th April.
Born in London, Mais won a scholarship to Twickenham School, moved to Eastbourne when war
broke out and was in the Wrens.
She taught History and Hockey at Ratton School in Eastbourne for
45 years and lectured on Sussex Churches on which she was an authority for ten years.
Mais loved Strauss, loved dancing, family parties and Italian food - her favourite restaurant was La Locanda Del Duca in Eastbourne.
She also loved exotic liqueurs, cats, opera, theatre, and of course, books.
She was witty, clever, a true socialist, Marxist and a great admirer of Blake and Keats.
Mais loved life, valued friendship
and family. She never complained
or judged, always accepting but
always direct and outspoken
- she was forever humble and kind.
She will be greatly missed.
A private funeral will be held at Eastbourne Crematorium.
A celebration of her life
will be held at a later date.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired, may be made
to NSPCC and/or Cats Protection (Eastbourne Adoption Centre) c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 24, 2020