Hurd Malcolm Douglas 19th August 1965 -
19th July 2020
It is with great sadness we announce that Malcolm unexpectedly passed away on Sunday 19th July.
Malc was a much loved and treasured son to Betty, brother to Karen and Wendy, loving uncle to Lewis, Lauren, Dominic, Hayley and Ross, much loved partner and soulmate to Julie, a loving father to Ben and Chloe and Danny and Sally, and a loving grandfather to Bertie, Etta and Lola Rose.
He will be missed so much by all his family, his friends and colleagues.
Malcolm's passing has left so much sadness and a huge void in all our hearts.
Rest in Peace our darling Malc.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
