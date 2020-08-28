Home

Malcolm Skinner

Malcolm Skinner Notice
SKINNER Malcolm John Peacefully passed away in his sleep
on 12th August 2020.
Loving Husband to Anne and
Father to Andrew, Timothy, Christopher, Matthew
and their families.
A private funeral service to take
place on Friday 4th September at
Eastbourne Crematorium Main Chapel.
Flowers welcome or donations in memory of Malcolm can be made payable to 'The Royal British Legion'
c/o Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
