|
|
|
cornfield "Margaret"
Kathleen Sadly passed away on 9th August 2020 at Eastbourne Hospital, aged 84 years.
Loving wife to the late Douglas, wonderful mum to Stephen, Sharron, Phillip, Richard and Claire, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday 28th August at 3pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to Adoption UK c/o Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT, Tel: 01323 736446.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 21, 2020