FRASER Margaret Evelyn Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd May 2020, aged 91, after a long illness.
Loving mother to Keith, Neil and Ross, and also a much loved granny to Callum and Eloise, and a dear aunt to Pamela.
Due to current circumstances,
only an immediate family
Funeral Service will take place.
For any further information please contact our chosen Funeral Directors: Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex, BN26 6AH. Telephone 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 5, 2020