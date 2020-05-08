|
|
|
Homer Margaret Alexis 1938-2020
Margaret passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 5 May 2020
in Inglewood Nursing Home,
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved wife of Ralph,
mum to Janet, Rachel,
Mark and his wife Jee,
nan to Becca, Gina and Jordan
and Nannie Margaret
to great-grandchildren Junior,
Rocko and Bonnie.
Margaret, a teacher by profession,
worked for twenty year at
Hazel Court School, loved and respected by colleagues and pupils. The family is grateful for the care
and kindness shown to Margaret
by the staff at Inglewood during
the last year of her life.
Donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
a place that Margaret loved.
Payne and Sons, Funeral Directors, Hampden Park, Eastbourne
BN22 9NG
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 8, 2020