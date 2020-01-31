|
Maynard Margaret Anne "Anne" passed away peacefully
on 2nd January 2020,
aged 75 years.
She will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at Wealden Crematorium on
Friday 7th February 2020
at 2:00p.m. Family flowers only
please but donations, if desired,
to The Stroke Association or
Breast Cancer Now, cheques sent
c/o Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road,
Hailsham,
BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 31, 2020