|
|
|
SHANDLEY Margaret Of Willingdon, Eastbourne, passed away on 14 December 2019, aged 83.
She will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at St John's Church, Polegate on
Friday 17 January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be made to "Parkinson's Society" or
"The British Lung Foundation" and sent c/o Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne,
East Sussex, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020