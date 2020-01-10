Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Shandley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Shandley

Notice Condolences

Margaret Shandley Notice
SHANDLEY Margaret Of Willingdon, Eastbourne, passed away on 14 December 2019, aged 83.
She will be sadly missed by
family and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place at St John's Church, Polegate on
Friday 17 January 2020 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be made to "Parkinson's Society" or
"The British Lung Foundation" and sent c/o Serenity Funeral Directors,
43 South Street, Eastbourne,
East Sussex, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -