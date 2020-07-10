|
Kiely Marion Loving Wife of the late Matt Kiely.
Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd June, aged 77, after a long illness surrounded by her family.
Loving Mum to Paul, Sue & Darren and
a wonderful Nan & Great Nan.
Will be forever in our hearts xxx
Funeral Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday 14th July at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only but
donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UT.
Tel: 01323 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 10, 2020