Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kiely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kiely

Notice Condolences

Marion Kiely Notice
Kiely Marion Loving Wife of the late Matt Kiely.
Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd June, aged 77, after a long illness surrounded by her family.

Loving Mum to Paul, Sue & Darren and
a wonderful Nan & Great Nan.

Will be forever in our hearts xxx

Funeral Service at
Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Tuesday 14th July at 2.00 pm.

Family flowers only but
donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice,
c/o Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 4UT.
Tel: 01323 736446
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -