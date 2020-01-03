|
|
|
ROLFE Marjory (Madge) It is with regret that we announce the death of our mum, Madge Rolfe who passed away peacefully on
21st December 2019 at Inglewood Nursing Home, aged 103 years.
Madge was born on 26th November 1916 in Salford, Manchester.
She has lived in Eastbourne
for the last 40 years.
The funeral service will be at Eastbourne Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 2pm.
Immediate family flowers only please, but any donations in Madge's memory will be split equally between RNLI, British Heart Foundation and Age UK.
Any enquires to Haine & Son,
Tel: 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Jan. 3, 2020