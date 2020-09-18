Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastbourne
51 South Street
Eastbourne, Sussex BN21 4SL
01323 734 482
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Nicholson

Notice Condolences

Martin Nicholson Notice
NICHOLSON Martin Noel It is with great sadness that we announce that our Martin gave up the battle against Mesothelioma cancer and passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him on
9th September 2020.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and everyone who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 25th September 2020 at Wealden Crematorium at 1pm.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a celebration of his life when circumstance permits.
Family flowers only and donations to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Eastbourne. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -