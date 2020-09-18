|
|
|
NICHOLSON Martin Noel It is with great sadness that we announce that our Martin gave up the battle against Mesothelioma cancer and passed away peacefully at home with his loving family around him on
9th September 2020.
He will be sadly missed by his loving family and everyone who knew him.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 25th September 2020 at Wealden Crematorium at 1pm.
Due to the current circumstances there will be a celebration of his life when circumstance permits.
Family flowers only and donations to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Eastbourne. Tel: 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020