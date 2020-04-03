|
|
|
McENANEY
Mary Diana
(nee Close, previously O'Neill) Our beautiful Mum gave
her last smile on Wednesday
25th March 2020, age 83.
She will be sadly missed by Denise,
Mark, Pete, Pearl & their families.
We would like to pass on our warmest
thanks to Three Gables Care Home
for all the love & care they showed
both to Mum & us.
There will be a private funeral with family flowers only, but any donations please to the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Haine and Son, 19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4JU. 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 3, 2020