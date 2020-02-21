|
|
|
BEESLEY Maureen Doris The Beesley family announces with great sadness the loss of their Mother, Maureen, age 85,
who passed away peacefully
at home on 28th January 2020.
Our gratitude goes to Adult Social Care, in particular the Occupational Therapy Dept and Everycare Domiciliary Care whose kindness and support meant that despite Mum's frailty she could be cared for at home in her last few years, smiling to the end of her journey here on earth.
Funeral service to take place on
4th March at Saint Agnes Catholic Church, Eastbourne at 11am
followed by a private family committal.
If desired, donations to East Sussex Foster Care Association c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors,
19 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 21, 2020