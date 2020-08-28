Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
10:30
St Mary's Church
Willingdon
Maureen Gallini

Maureen Gallini Notice
Gallini Maureen Pamela Passed away unexpectedly
on 13 August, aged 89.
Beloved wife of Malcolm and
much loved mum and grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.
A funeral service will take
place on Friday, 4 September
at St Mary's Church, Willingdon
at 10.30am and this will be followed
by a committal at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu can be made to
'St Mary's PCC Willingdon', care of
Serenity, 43 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
