Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Llewellyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Llewellyn

Notice Condolences

Maurice Llewellyn Notice
Llewellyn Maurice Frank Sadly passed away on
21 August, aged 84.
Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Mark, Tina and Carrie and grandfather of five, he will be sadly missed by his family and his friends.
Funeral service will take place for close family only on Tuesday, 8 September
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to either the "Sussex Police Charitable Trust (SPCT)" or the "UK Dementia Research Institute" and sent care of Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -