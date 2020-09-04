|
Llewellyn Maurice Frank Sadly passed away on
21 August, aged 84.
Beloved husband of Ann, much loved father of Mark, Tina and Carrie and grandfather of five, he will be sadly missed by his family and his friends.
Funeral service will take place for close family only on Tuesday, 8 September
at Eastbourne Crematorium,
Main Chapel at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to either the "Sussex Police Charitable Trust (SPCT)" or the "UK Dementia Research Institute" and sent care of Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 4, 2020