Constable Mavis Annie SRN Widow of the late
Frank Constable,
died peacefully on
26th October in Eastbourne.
She was a generous and inspirational lady and will be greatly missed by all
her family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place on Monday 16th November at Eastbourne
Crematorium, Main Chapel.
Under current restrictions
space will be limited.
If you knew Mavis and would like to attend please contact Haine & Son,
19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ, 01323 727801 for up to
date information on available space.
Mavis requested family flowers only but donations would be welcome to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Haine & Son.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 6, 2020