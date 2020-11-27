Home

Serenity Funeral Directors
43 South Street
Eastbourne, East Sussex BN21 4UT
(013) 237-3644 4
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
10:00
Eastbourne Crematorium
Michael Hart
HART Michael Moore Passed away peacefully on
13th November 2020 aged 85.
Much loved husband of Shirley, father to Stephen and Joanne, grandfather to April.
Already greatly missed by all who loved him. Our thanks and gratitude for the care given to him by the Staff of Elm Lodge Care Home during the past
two years. Funeral to be held at
Eastbourne Crematorium on
Friday, December 4th at 10.00am.
Donations in lieu of flowers, please, to The Alzheimer's Society, c/o Serenity Funeral Directors, 43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
