Rossell Michael George (6.1.41 Burnley -
27.9.20 Eastbourne)
Mike passed away peacefully in
Sovereign Lodge with his
beloved wife Marilyn (Mal) by his side.
He will be greatly missed by Mal;
son David; daughter Claire;
daughter-in-law Ellie;
his five grandchildren Owen,
Liam, Conor, Lara and Emily; as well as many extended family members and friends around the world.
As a sporty, sociable character Mike had a love of life; and those who knew him well will certainly treasure those happy memories.
A private service has already taken place and the family would like to
thank everyone for their condolences.
Donations can be made at
www.alzheimers.org.uk
in Mike's memory.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 9, 2020