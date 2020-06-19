|
SKIPPER Michael John Passed away on
11th June 2020,
aged 60 years.
He was married to his wife
Kay for 31 years and had taken
early retirement from the
hospital switchboard.
Due to the current situation Michael will be having a restricted funeral,
if you would like to send donations requested by Michael, please
send cheques made payable to
Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) c/o Payne and Sons Funeral Directors, 20 Brasses parade, Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park, Eastbourne BN22 9NG.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020