Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Skipper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Skipper

Notice Condolences

Michael Skipper Notice
SKIPPER Michael John Passed away on
11th June 2020,
aged 60 years.
He was married to his wife
Kay for 31 years and had taken
early retirement from the
hospital switchboard.

Due to the current situation Michael will be having a restricted funeral,
if you would like to send donations requested by Michael, please
send cheques made payable to
Children with Cancer Fund (Polegate) c/o Payne and Sons Funeral Directors, 20 Brasses parade, Brassey Avenue, Hampden Park, Eastbourne BN22 9NG.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on June 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -