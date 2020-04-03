|
|
|
VOAKE Michael William Clifford Passed peacefully away in the
DGH on 18th March 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Carol and much loved uncle. Retired Retail Jeweller who will be sadly missed
by all his friends and family.
Carol is so grateful for the loving care of Michael by the Lighthouse Practice, the whole community team, Helping Hands and St. Wilfrid's Hospice Team.
Funeral has already taken place.
Donations if desired to The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, DGH.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care,
65, South Street, Eastbourne
Telephone 01323 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 3, 2020