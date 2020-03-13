Home

HOOKHAM NANCY MARION
(Née Creed) 25/04/1925 - 05/03/2020
Loving mother and nana to her family.
Veteran Wren WWII Bletchley Park, Artist, Gardener and Business woman.

Coronavirus outbreak permitting, a funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church Hampden Park.
Please contact Haine & Son for details.
If not, a Memorial Service will be held later in the year. Private Family Burial at Willingdon Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research UK.

C/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 13, 2020
