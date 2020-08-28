Home

Hook Nanette Passed away peacefully at
Sandown Nursing home on
Friday 7th August aged 89.
Much loved wife of Colin and
mother of Anne.
She will be very sadly missed by
all of her family and many friends, especially those in Sandown and Polegate, East Sussex.
The funeral service will be held at
The Isle of Wight Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd September
at 12.45pm.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations for
The British Heart Foundation can be made in Nanette's memory at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Aug. 28, 2020
