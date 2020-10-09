Home

Nick Ellwood

Nick Ellwood Notice
Ellwood Nick Very sadly passed away on 19th September 2020, aged 68 years.

Nick was well known for his caring nature and will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.

Service to take place at Hellingly Church on Thursday 15th October at 11am. Numbers are limited but all are welcome to pay their respects outside the church.

Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, to St Wilfrid's Hospice, c/o Payne & Sons 143 Seaside, Eastbourne BN22 7NN or https://nickellwood.muchloved.com/
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 9, 2020
