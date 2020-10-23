|
DOBELL Olive Gwendolyn (Former Hotelier)
11th October, 2020.
Peacefully at Glan Clwyd Hospital after a long illness bravely borne and of Arran Drive, Rhyl,
North Wales, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late John, loving mother and mother-in-law of Carol and Ian, Linda and Chris and a dear grandmother and great grandmother.
Due to the current restrictions a private service will be held at St. Asaph Crematorium by invite only.
No flowers please, donations if desired in lieu will be kindly accepted towards the Rhyl Lifeboat Crew Fund and may be forwarded to the funeral directors, Ivor Howatson & Son, Sisson Street, Rhyl, Denbighshire, North Wales,
LL18 2DE, Tel: (01745) 331182.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 23, 2020