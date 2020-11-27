|
|
|
DALLAWAY Pamela Rose Sadly passed away suddenly on
15th November 2020, aged 87.
Beloved wife to the late Brian,
much loved mum to John, the late
David, Tracey and Peter, mother-in-law
to Kim, Denise, Kevin and the late Jackie.
Adored grandmother and
great grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by all
for her zest for life and kind,
caring and loving nature.
Funeral Service to take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday 11th December 2020 at 2pm.
Donations if desired are for
Chestnut Tree House Childrens Hospice
c/o Haine & Son, 19 South Street,
Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020