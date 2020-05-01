|
BLACKMORE Patricia
(Patsy) Passed away at home on April 26th
after battling cancer, at the age of 82.
Her final weeks and days were filled
with all the love, happiness and laughter that filled her life,
along with her wonderful
personality and humour.
She will be missed greatly by all her
family and everyone who knew her.
She was surrounded by her family
throughout her final days and
passed peacefully.
RIP our lovely Mum, Sister, Nanny,
Nana, Dee Dee and Granny Xxxx
There will be a private funeral due
to the current circumstances and in
lieu of flowers the family would love
donations to be made in her name to
St Wilfrid's Hospice who gave
such wonderful support
during her final weeks.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on May 1, 2020