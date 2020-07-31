|
STEPNEY Patricia Passed away at home on
19th July 2020, aged 85 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Hailsham Cemetery on Tuesday
4th August 2020 at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in memory of Patricia to Chailey Heritage Foundation cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020