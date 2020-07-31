Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hailsham Funeral Service (Hailsham)
11 Station Rd
Hailsham, Sussex BN27 2BE
01323 440909
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stepney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Stepney

Notice Condolences

Patricia Stepney Notice
STEPNEY Patricia Passed away at home on
19th July 2020, aged 85 years.
She will be greatly missed by her
family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Hailsham Cemetery on Tuesday
4th August 2020 at 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be given in memory of Patricia to Chailey Heritage Foundation cheques sent c/o
Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -