|
|
|
FULFORD Paul Edward Passed away on
18th March 2020.
Known to many at
St Richards Church, the Astronomy club and the Heritage Society.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
Many thanks to everyone for
the love and support shown,
with special thanks to all at
Pentlow Nursing Home.
The funeral will be private,
but anyone wishing to make a
donation in his memory can do
so for St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Eastbourne Funeralcare
Tel: 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020