Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fulford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Fulford

Notice Condolences

Paul Fulford Notice
FULFORD Paul Edward Passed away on
18th March 2020.
Known to many at
St Richards Church, the Astronomy club and the Heritage Society.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.

Many thanks to everyone for
the love and support shown,
with special thanks to all at
Pentlow Nursing Home.

The funeral will be private,
but anyone wishing to make a
donation in his memory can do
so for St Wilfrid's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Eastbourne Funeralcare
Tel: 734482.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -