|
|
|
SMITH Pearl Iris Lilian Passed away peacefully on
14th October 2020, aged 90 years
after a long illness. Wife of the
late Geoffrey, beloved sister,
aunt and friend to many.
Special thanks to all at
Sunrise of Eastbourne and
Downlands Medical Centre for their care and support over recent years.
A private cremation is to be
held at Wealden Crematorium.
Any donations in memory of Pearl
can be made to 'Age UK' c/o
Haine and Son, 65 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex,
BN26 6AH. Tel: 01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 30, 2020