Peter Bishop


1942 - 2020 Notice Condolences
Peter Bishop Notice
BISHOP Peter Horace (31/5/1942 - 19/11/2020)
Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at home
surrounded by those he loved.
Dearly loved husband of Linda, loving father to Claire & Julie, father in law to Paul & Phil and beloved grandad to Adam, Emma, Harley & Daisy. Loved brother in law, uncle & friend to many.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired will be for
St Wilfrid's Hospice at Home team.
A garden party will be held at a
later date to celebrate Pete's life.
Funeral to take place 10th December
at 2pm at Eastbourne Crematorium.
Enquiries to Haine & Son Funeral
Directors, 19 South Street, Eastbourne,
BN21 4UJ, 01323 727801.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
