Peter Bradley

Peter Bradley Notice
BRADLEY Peter John Passed away peacefully
on 25th August, aged 84.

Beloved husband to Sue,
loving dad to Simon, Ian, Mikey and Rob, father-in-law to Sonia and Ella.
Proud grandpa to Megan, Seb,
James and Florence. Admired friend,
teacher, sports coach and mentor,
he will be missed by all who knew him.

Private family funeral service
on Monday 14th September.
A celebration of Peter's life
will be held at a future date.

Donations, if desired
to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Haine and Son, 19 South Street,
BN21 4UJ, Tel 01323 727801
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 4, 2020
