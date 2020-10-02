|
|
|
Peter Thomas Heymann
I. Engamistruct E. Passed away suddenly, aged 79 years at A & E, Eastbourne Hospital on
23rd September 2020.
Much loved Husband and sole mate to Pat, dearly loved father to Annette and Richard, Father-in-Law to Michael, Grandfather to Cara and Ann-Marie,
Great Granddad to Alexis, Darcie and Aurora and loving brother to Joan.
Peter was a wonderful, kind and caring gentleman who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Private Family Funeral.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Mungo's
c/o. Co-op Funeralcare,
56 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AD.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020