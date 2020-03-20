|
|
|
Parsons Peter Charles (Chopper) Passed away in the Coppice Court Nursing Home on 4 March, aged 84.
Much loved husband of Sue,
sons Paul and Neil, his sister Phyllis, family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, 1 April at 12.00 noon.
Due to the current situation regarding the Coronavirus it has been decided to postpone a celebration of Peter's life to later in the year.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired, to
"Eastbourne RNLI", care of Serenity,
43 South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UT.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Mar. 20, 2020