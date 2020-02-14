|
|
|
PYEMONT Peter Died on 7th February 2020 after a prolonged fight against cancer.
Irreplaceable to us all, dearly and
deeply loved by Elspeth, David, Petch,
Alex, Jules, Zak, Scott and Archie and his four sisters and brother Christopher (deceased).
Headmaster to Bede's Prep School
(Eastbourne) also founder of Bede's
Senior School at Upper Dicker
(Hailsham) where a celebration
of Peter's life will be held on
Saturday 27th June 2020 at 3pm.
Details can be found at
https://www.bedes.org/peter-pyemont-obituary
Private family funeral.
No flowers please but donations
would be greatly appreciated to
St Wilfrid's Hospice (Eastbourne)
or to EDGH Pevensey Day Unit c/o
Haine & Son Funeral Directors, 19
South Street, Eastbourne, BN21 4UJ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Feb. 14, 2020