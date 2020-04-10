|
Reith Phyllis Patricia In loving memory of our dear Mamma,Nanna and G-nanna
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free
I'm following the path
Jehovah laid for me ,
I took his hand when I heard him call;
I turned my back and left it all,
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work and play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way
I found that place at close of day.
If my parting has left a void,
then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;
ah yes these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full, I savoured much.
Good friends, Good times,
a loved ones touch.
Perhaps my time seems all to brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me,
Jehovah wanted me now,
He set me free.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Apr. 10, 2020