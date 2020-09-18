Home

Phyllis Thomas

Phyllis Thomas Notice
THOMAS Phyllis Louisa Passed away peacefully
on 8th September 2020,
in her 99th year.
A much loved widow of Fred,
mother of Bryan, Sandra and Pauline,
grandmother to Matthew, Damien, Greg and Amy, great grandmother to
Aimee, Tilly and Toby.
Reunited with her beloved husband.
Grateful thanks for the care and kindness of the staff of the
Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral Service has taken place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020
