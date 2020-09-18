|
THOMAS Phyllis Louisa Passed away peacefully
on 8th September 2020,
in her 99th year.
A much loved widow of Fred,
mother of Bryan, Sandra and Pauline,
grandmother to Matthew, Damien, Greg and Amy, great grandmother to
Aimee, Tilly and Toby.
Reunited with her beloved husband.
Grateful thanks for the care and kindness of the staff of the
Queen Alexandra Cottage Homes.
Due to the current guidelines a private Funeral Service has taken place at Eastbourne Crematorium.
The family would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this sad time.
Enquiries to Hailsham Funeral Service,
11 Station Road, Hailsham, BN27 2BE
01323 440909
www.hailshamfuneral.co.uk
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Sept. 18, 2020