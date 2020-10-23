|
BARRON Reg
(Reginald on Sundays) Beloved Husband to
Jean for 47 years.
Reg very sadly passed away
on October 8th 2020.
A true Liverpudlian, having
been born in Everton in 1926.
Reg also loved the Sussex Coast,
his second home
where he and Jean have lived
very happily for over 40 years.
Reg will be sorely missed
by all his loving family
and friends both here and in Liverpool.
A Funeral service will take place in
the Main Chapel of Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 10am.
If desired donations in his memory
can be made to the RNLI Eastbourne
c/o Haine and Son, Funeral Directors
65 High Street, Polegate, BN26 6AH
01323 489127
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 23, 2020