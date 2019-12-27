|
Turner Rita
(formerly Astridge) Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 17th December, aged 74
at St. Wilfrid's Hospice.
She will be sadly missed by
daughter Salena, son in law Mark
and grandsons Thomas and Lewis, special friends and all that knew her.
A funeral is taking place on
Monday 6th January at 9.00am
with immediate family only.
Rita's wishes were for all that knew
her to go and do something they enjoy on that day to remember her.
If desired donations direct to
St. Wilfrid's Hospice, 1 Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, BN22 9PZ.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Dec. 27, 2019