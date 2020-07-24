|
Backler Robert (Bob) Passed away after a short illness on 12th July 2020.
Loving Husband to the late Betty, Father to Pete, Grandad to David, Lauren and Scott, Great Grandad to Dylan, Finn and Edison.
Due to the current restrictions a small funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends at 1pm on
July 27th at Eastbourne Crematorium.
All flowers welcome, or donations to RNLI, care of Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 24, 2020