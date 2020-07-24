Home

POWERED BY

Services
Payne and Sons Limited
143 seaside
eastbourne, East Sussex bn22 7nn
01323 649049
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Backler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Backler

Notice Condolences

Robert Backler Notice
Backler Robert (Bob) Passed away after a short illness on 12th July 2020.
Loving Husband to the late Betty, Father to Pete, Grandad to David, Lauren and Scott, Great Grandad to Dylan, Finn and Edison.
Due to the current restrictions a small funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends at 1pm on
July 27th at Eastbourne Crematorium.
All flowers welcome, or donations to RNLI, care of Payne and Sons,
143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -