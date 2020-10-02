|
CLARKE Robert John (BOB) 2nd April 1948 to
8th September 2020.
It is with great sadness that Ann, Peter, Gemma, and Blue
announce the passing of a wonderful, funny, and caring husband, father,
and father-in-law.
Bob had coped with many health challenges over a long period of time without complaint, and with great courage, strength, determination,
and humour. He will be missed by his family, and all the amazing, supportive, and kind friends that he gathered throughout his life. He is now at rest.
Donations can be made in memory of Bob to St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Payne and Sons, 143 Seaside, Eastbourne, BN22 7NN, 01323 649049.
Published in Eastbourne Herald on Oct. 2, 2020